Watch the cinematic world premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has finally lifted the lid and given us a proper look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest game in the ongoing saga, which is due to land later this year.

The game casts players in the role of Eivor, a Viking raider who is off to 9th Century England to pillage their way through history. While there they'll be taking on Alfred the Great during a fractious period of British history.

During the course of the game, they'll build a settlement with upgradable structures including a barracks, a blacksmith, a tattoo parlour, and more.

We can expect to see "advanced RPG mechanics", take part in raids and surprise attacks, and recruit characters made by other players to your ranks (and share yours online for others to do the same) as you look to establish a new home in England.

Undoubtedly the best part of all of this is the promise of flyting, "or, as it's better known, verbally devastating rivals through the art of the Viking rap battle." We can't wait.

Those rap battles and everything else will be with us later this year during "holiday 2020" when Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to land on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Now, check out the screens and cinematic premiere below.