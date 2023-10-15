Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Invincible

Watch the bloody new Invincible trailer from New York Comic Con

Mark Grayson's return is going to be dramatic and violent in November.

Amazon made a lot of people very happy when they gave us a release date and teaser trailer for Invincible's second season at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, and they didn't want to disappoint those visiting New York Comic Con either.

That's why they've released the first full trailer for the second season of Invincible. This gives us a better of indication of what we have in store when Mark Grayson and crew return on the 3rd of November, and it's quite clear we're in for a lot more drama and brutal action as the son of Omni-Man fears he's going to end up just as ruthless as his dad.

Invincible

