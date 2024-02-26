Watch The Beekeeper at home from next week

HQ

It looks like the next couple of weeks are set to be a busy one for movie fans in the UK, as Sky has announced when a couple of its own-produced films will be coming to its Sky Cinema channel.

Set to start with this Friday, March 1, when Michael Mann's Ferrari makes its debut on the platform in its entirety, despite only debuting in cinemas around 10 weeks ago. Following up to this, David Ayer's The Beekeeper will be coming to Sky Cinema the week after, on March 8, meaning you can catch Jason Statham's latest effort via the platform too. The week that after will also see Gran Turismo arriving, but we've known that would be the case for several months at this point.

If you haven't had a chance to check them out yet, you can see the trailers for Ferrari and The Beekeeper below, and read our review of the latter here too.

