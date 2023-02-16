Watch Tetris' first official trailer

It's been close to a decade since we first heard talks about a Tetris movie, so its understandable if you'd given up on it ever becoming a reality. That's what makes today's trailer even better.

Apple has finally given us the first official trailer for Jon S. Baird's Tetris, the movie inspired by the true story behind how the game became the global phenomenon we know today. Inspired is definitely a key word here, as Taron Egerton's version of Henk Rodgers seems to be in more car chases and beat-downs than I at least hope the real deal had to go through to bring us one of the world's best games. We'll see just dramatic and action-filled this story is when the movie comes to Apple TV+ on March 31.