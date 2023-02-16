Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tetris

Watch Tetris' first official trailer

Take the beloved game and add two of the world's most famous songs, Taron Egerton and some Soviet intrigue, and you might have a cool movie coming to Apple TV+ in March.

It's been close to a decade since we first heard talks about a Tetris movie, so its understandable if you'd given up on it ever becoming a reality. That's what makes today's trailer even better.

Apple has finally given us the first official trailer for Jon S. Baird's Tetris, the movie inspired by the true story behind how the game became the global phenomenon we know today. Inspired is definitely a key word here, as Taron Egerton's version of Henk Rodgers seems to be in more car chases and beat-downs than I at least hope the real deal had to go through to bring us one of the world's best games. We'll see just dramatic and action-filled this story is when the movie comes to Apple TV+ on March 31.

Tetris

NEWS. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

