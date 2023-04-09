Watch Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's last gameplay trailer

HQ

Star Wars Celebration has given us a bunch of news and trailers for upcoming movies, TV shows, comics and such this weekend, but the expo saved one of the biggest treats for last.

Respawn and Electronic Arts have as promised given us one final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before the game launches on April 28. This one is filled with beautiful environments (including Coruscant), cool-looking action I haven't seen the likes of since Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, a few more team-up moves, a handful of boss fights and BD-1 learning a lesson.