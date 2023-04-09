Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Watch Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's last gameplay trailer

Cal Kestis has learned some really cool moves, we get a The Phantom Menace nod and see a couple of boss fights.

Star Wars Celebration has given us a bunch of news and trailers for upcoming movies, TV shows, comics and such this weekend, but the expo saved one of the biggest treats for last.

Respawn and Electronic Arts have as promised given us one final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before the game launches on April 28. This one is filled with beautiful environments (including Coruscant), cool-looking action I haven't seen the likes of since Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, a few more team-up moves, a handful of boss fights and BD-1 learning a lesson.

