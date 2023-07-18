Watch Sonic Superstars' opening animation

HQ

Sega settled with saying the game will launch sometime this fall when they announced Sonic Superstars last month, and it seems like we won't have to wait till the very end for it. A few days ago, the ESRB gave it an expected age-rating, and now we have something else indicating the blue hedgehog's next adventure is getting close.

The developers at Arzest have given us Sonic Superstars' opening animation video, and it definitely brings back memories from the good old days. That's why it's disappointing to see the video end by reiterating the game will launch "this fall" and not give us a specific date.