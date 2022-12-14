Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Crime Boss: Rockay City

      Watch six minutes of Crime Boss: Rockay City gameplay

      Payday 3 just got some serious competition.

      During the Game Awards Ingame Studios revealed a surprising new project called Crime Boss: Rockay City. In the upcoming co-op FPS game you have to execute bank robberies, and there is also a single player campaign with a pretty star-studded cast including Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Danny Glover and Michael Rooker.

      Now, courtesy of GameSpot, we have the chance to get a closer look at the game with about six minutes of gameplay.

      It certainly looks intense, but the question is whether it can compete with Payday 3 that is supposed to release in 2023.

      Crime Boss: Rockay City

