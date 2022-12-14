Watch six minutes of Crime Boss: Rockay City gameplay

HQ

During the Game Awards Ingame Studios revealed a surprising new project called Crime Boss: Rockay City. In the upcoming co-op FPS game you have to execute bank robberies, and there is also a single player campaign with a pretty star-studded cast including Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Danny Glover and Michael Rooker.

Now, courtesy of GameSpot, we have the chance to get a closer look at the game with about six minutes of gameplay.

It certainly looks intense, but the question is whether it can compete with Payday 3 that is supposed to release in 2023.