Russia releases video to support claims of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin residence

Russia's defence ministry has released video footage on Wednesday showing what it says is a downed Ukrainian drone, aiming to substantiate claims that Ukraine attempted an attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

Major-General Alexander Romanenkov outlined the alleged assault, stating that 91 drones were launched from Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a "thoroughly planned" operation. According to Russian authorities, all drones were intercepted, causing no damage or injuries. Footage shows a serviceman standing beside fragments of a Chaklun-V drone said to carry a 6-kg explosive device that did not detonate.

Ukraine has rejected the claims, calling them baseless and intended to undermine ongoing peace talks. Western officials have also questioned the attack, citing a lack of independent verification. The Russian ministry did not provide evidence linking the drone fragments directly to the alleged target, and the location and date of the footage could not be independently confirmed. For the video footage, check out the posts below.