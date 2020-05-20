Watch RoboCop battle The Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

You watching Advertisements

Some of you might remember RoboCop Versus The Terminator, the old Mega Drive game from the mid-90s that saw two of the most ferocious movie characters of the preceding decade battle it out on Sega's classic console. While this isn't a return of that nostalgia-inducing blast from the past, the same two characters will once again be able to face off against one another when RoboCop joins the roster in Mortal Kombat 11.

RoboCop, who borrows the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, is joining the fray as part of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the expansion that's due to land in just a few days, on May 26. Players can pick up the paid update for £34.99 / €39.99 and for that they'll get a story expansion, plus three new fighters and three skins packs, each with three character skins inside. There's also the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which has all that stuff plus the base game for £49.99 / €59.99, if you're not already onboard the good ship MK11.

Anyway, we've waffled on about pricepoints enough for now. Check out the new gameplay trailer below, and we've added another story trailer below that, which goes into a bit more detail about what players can expect from Aftermath's story.

You watching Advertisements