Watch Robert Pattinson's Batman interrogate Barry Keoghan's Joker

Spoiler alert! If you've been to the cinemas to see Matt Reeves' The Batman, you'll know that at the end a certain iconic DC clown makes a brief appearance. This famed character is being portrayed by Barry Keoghan in this take on the Caped Crusader, and while we only got to see a short glimpse of this interpretation of the Clown Prince of Crime, what we did get to see looked like something to be excited for in future.

But it turns out the future isn't all that far away, as a deleted scene for The Batman has now been shared and it shows Keoghan's Joker being interrogated by Robert Pattinson's Batman in Arkham Asylum. It's a very powerful scene that we urge you to take a look at below, if you enjoyed the full movie itself.