Watch Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 introduction here

HQ

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web is coming soon. MOB Games Studio's horror game is gearing up for its second chapter, a darker one with more characters, more songs and more puzzles. To get things ready before Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs hit PC and mobiles, the team released a new trailer revealing the start of Chapter 2.

It's a TV spot that looks like something out of an old VHS tape. It's focused on the Mommy Long Legs toy, the pink spider that aims to terrorise us in this new adventure. Her elastic legs and her smile amuse a group of children playing in a park, but it doesn't take long for things to get a bit strange...

HQ

MOB Games stresses that this sequence "depicts the introduction to Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 as seen within the game". It's just another little teaser, with a tiny bit of gameplay, giving more hints about the story and its characters, but doesn't give any release date yet.

The development team also wanted to make this new episode available for wishlisting at Steam, but they finally delayed it due to some last minute problems. To make up for this, they have released 10 new screenshots from Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, which you can see below. We at Gamereactor have already played the first chapter, as we told you in our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 review. Will this sequel surpass the original?