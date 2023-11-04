Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Watch Phil Spencer's surprise appearance at BlizzCon 2023

The Xbox boss showed his face during the first BlizzCon since Microsoft's acquisition.

During the first BlizzCon since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer made a surprise appearance. Our UK editor Alex Hopley was in attendance and was able to capture the moment that Spencer took to the stage.

On stage, Spencer said "Throughout Blizzard's history, they've pioneered and refined so much across the gaming industry and many of you today have been a part of that journey. Think of Diablo - it propelled the action RPG genre forward. StarCraft spawned the foundation for what esports would eventually become, and StarCraft 2 was a major catalyst for the evolution of games as live entertainment."

He continued "World of Warcraft changed not only how people developed and supported games, but, really, it introduced a much wider audience to the concept of online communities. And Overwatch not only reimagined gameplay but also the representation possible in class-based shooters."

You can take a look at the surprising moment below:

