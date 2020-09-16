Watch our Super Mario 3D All-Stars graphical comparison

You're watching Advertisements

Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases Friday as a physical or digital limited edition on the Nintendo Switch, and it gathers three fantastic platforming classics that have been slightly retouched to look better on modern TVs and to play nicely on the platform.

For more details, you can now read our Super Mario 3D All-Stars review at Gamereactor, but if you're wondering how these games compare to the original, we've also got you covered, as we've re-played the Nintendo 64, Gamecube, and Wii games, and then captured the very same levels on the new HD version.

You can watch and comment on the results below. Notice the differences?

Super Mario 64 N64 vs Switch Comparison

Super Mario 64 - Super Mario 3D All-Stars Gameplay

Super Mario Sunshine Gamecube vs Switch Comparison

Super Mario Sunshine- Super Mario 3D All-Stars Gameplay

Super Mario Galaxy Wii vs Switch Comparison

Super Mario Galaxy - Super Mario 3D All-Stars Gameplay