World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

Watch our stream with the producer behind World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic today

We talk with Brian Birmingham, and stream again with SNOWMIXY and AnnieFuchsia.

Last week we began our celebration of the impending launch of the much-anticipated World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The first stream featured big guests in the form of, among others, Oscar Dronjak from the band HammerFall.

This time, it's actually one of the game's chief creatives, Brian Birmingham, who stops by during the broadcast. In addition, we will again be joined by SNOWMIXY and AnnieFuchsia.

You can watch via our live page, and if you want to know more about the various competitions that are being held, you can find out more here.

The stream starts at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST - see you there?

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

