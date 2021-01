You're watching Advertisements

Capcom has fortunately for us made a habit of releasing demos for upcoming Resident Evil games, so we shouldn't have been surprised when a Resident Evil Village demo called The Maiden was released yesterday. The bad news is that it's only available on PlayStation 5, which means that many of you won't get a chance to try it out. That's why I decided to capture my first playthrough of this special taste, and you can see how it turned out below.