eFootball PES 2020

Watch our GR co-op team beat five PES 2020 myClub rivals

Our Gamereactor Spain players take on several rivals with their custom teams and after installing Data Pack 6.0.

Iniesta playing for Liverpool? Neymar for Arsenal, Haaland for Madrid, and Messi for Benfica? And what about Ronaldo and Mbappé wearing Celtic's colours?

Well, you never know, even if for now this seems unlikely to happen in the real world. Yet that's the kind of custom eleven that players are showing off in eFootball PES 2020's myClub mode. But to win online you also have to be very good, especially in co-op where coordination and communication are the keys to success.

In the following five full online matches, Gamereactor's developer Javier Galán and contributor Carlos Fernández face (and beat!) five online rivals in the 2v2 mode. Beware you'll witness many beautiful tiki-taka goals, but which one is your favourite?

Celtic vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Bayern

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

St. Johnstone vs Arsenal

