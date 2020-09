You're watching Advertisements

Peril on Gorgon, the first DLC for Obsidian's space epic The Outer Worlds, releases today on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and looks to be a pretty sizable expansion. The DLC is set to add a new planet, three new science weapons, and several hours of new story content.

You'll have to sit tight a little longer for our full review, but you can check out our video preview of the first 30 minutes of the DLC in the video above.