Watch our exclusive trailer for Unseen - a 2nd-person game with interesting ideas

Amnesia: The Bunker, Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares 2 and Soma. These are just four examples of games with excellent atmosphere set in fascinating worlds made by Swedes. My neighbours to the east have shown that they know how to blend horror elements with fun puzzles, so I was definitely curious when the Swedish developers at The Gang emailed me about their upcoming puzzle/adventure game called Unseen.

Curiosity turned into attention when learning that Unseen also is mostly played through what's simply enough called a 2nd-person perspective. That's because the playable character, Sophie, is blind, which means we're watching her through her teddy bear's eyes. Playing with perspectives can often lead to some unique mechanics and puzzles, so my imagination ran wild. Especially when the game takes place in a mysterious mansion where "sinister forces" hold Sophie captive.

It'll be interesting to see if the game manages to do something new and different when it launches on Steam sometime in 2025, as the 2nd-person perspective seems to basically just be a locked and/or first-person camera with paws in front of it and the screenshots show some fairly familiar scenarios and mechanics. I'm hopeful, however, as the exclusive trailer below has a cool vibe.