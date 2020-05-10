Watch official tips for SnowRunner

SnowRunner is a tough game, where an innocent mistake can force you to start all over again. With a vast open world, various types of trucks, weather conditions, a realistic physics system, and different types of terrain, there are many variables that you will find along your treacherous path, so you better get all the help that comes your way.

This time, that help comes directly from Oliver Hollis-Leick, the game's creative director, who shared several useful tips with players through the video that you can see below. For more on SnowRunner, please check our review right here.