Watch Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's first 30 minutes

Aftermath is the first real expansion that Netherrealm Studios has created for a Mortal Kombat, adding a new story campaign that is the direct sequel to the original narrative.

We took the opportunity to record the first 30 minutes of gameplay, but before you continue, let us warn you that the video contains a considerable amount of spoilers for the base Mortal Kombat 11 plotline. Only watch if you finished the game.

As for our Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath review, we will share with you soon.