Mass Effect 4

Watch Mass Effect 4's new trailer

Will we play as Shepard?

HQ

Bioware decided to make Mass Effect fans work hard on N7 Day by starting a series of riddles leading us to short snippets of a trailer for what we've been calling Mass Effect 4. All of these riddles have now been solved, which means you can watch the full trailer below.

HQ

So there you have it. Bioware continues, just like they've done with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, to share extremely tiny, fairly not noteworthy details about the next Mass Effect. Maybe I'm blind, but this just seem to confirm we'll get to play as a N7 operative. Time will tell if it's Shepard or not.

What do you think about these teases?

