Watch Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry meet in the action-comedy The Union

It wasn't long ago that Netflix revealed that it would change its strategy and collaborate less with established stars and big filmmakers, but we're guessing that the upcoming The Union is either an exception or was already underway.

Here Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry meet in an action-comedy, with a premise described like this in the press release:

"Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), suddenly comes back into his life and recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission."

Spontaneously, it looks pretty fun with good chemistry between the protagonists, and you can watch the first trailer below. The Union premieres on Netflix on August 16.