Watch M. Bison lay the smackdown on all your Street Fighter 6 favourites

HQ

M. Bison, one of the recurring villains in Street Fighter, was notably absent from the 6th main game in the franchise. Luckily, Capcom have added him in, just as a DLC fighter who's set to arrive later this month.

Ahead of that, we got to try out M. Bison for ourselves in some Summer Game Fest gameplay. Check out the clips below, as M. Bison battles characters like Ryu, Cammy, E. Honda, Akuma, and more.

Also, if you're in the mood for more Street Fighter 6, we recently sat down with some of the minds behind the game to discuss everything coming to the fighter. If you want to check out that interview, it's here.

HQ

HQ

HQ

HQ