🔴 WATCH LIVE: This is the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025... Trump?

Trump's aspiration for the Nobel Peace Prize has intensified interest in who will be the next recipient. Now, the wait is almost over, and you can watch the announcement in our video player below.

Despite Trump's repeated nominations and self-promotion for his role in in brokering ceasefires from Gaza to the Caucasus, experts doubt his chances, noting that the committee favors lasting, cooperative efforts over short-term deals.

While some have rallied behind his recent peace plan proposal, his confrontational style and skepticism toward global institutions could undermine his prospects. Yet, here we are. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday, Oct. 10 at 11:00 CEST.

Could it be Trump?

This story is developing and will be updated.