NASA will finally reveal new images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Times and how to watch them live

NASA will finally unveil new imagery of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on Wednesday, November 19, and the event can be watched live. The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. in United Kingdom / 9 p.m. CET in Spain).

The 3I/ATLAS photos were collected by multiple NASA missions, giving scientists a rare opportunity to observe the comet from different perspectives. Discovered on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS observatory, it is only the third interstellar comet ever detected in our solar system, following 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on October 29, passing within about 130 million miles (210 million km), and recently flew near Mars on October 3. NASA's new images may reveal how the comet's activity changed after its solar passage. 3I/ATLAS will pass Earth at a safe distance of about 170 million miles (270 million km) on December 19.

NASA officials involved in the briefing include Amit Kshatriya, Nicky Fox, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, and Tom Statler. The images will showcase data from both spacecraft and ground-based observatories, providing a detailed view of the comet as it travels through our solar system. Watch live in the video below.