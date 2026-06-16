Watch Irene Montero sign Happy Birthday to Trump in the European Parliament as a protest about the EU stance on the Iran war

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Today Irene Montero, Spanish Podemos party's MEP, staged a provocative protest in the European Parliament. As you can see below, she sang "Happy Birthday" to Donald Trump:

The politician used the gesture to criticise what she sees as a too soft response by the European Union to the US-Iran peace deal (even though Netanyahu considers it disastrous to Israel) and to the wider Middle East crisis.

As she starts claiming in the video, her argument is that Europe has nothing to celebrate, as the EU didn't stop the war, the occupation of Lebanon, or the Gaza genocide, while it preserved ties with Israel. As it was Trump's 80 birthday the day before yesterday, she ironically sang and called the US President "Mr. Genocide" to end her song/intervention.

While other political groups have been as critical, they used less theatrical terms. In the past few days, socialists and liberals welcomed the US-Iran agreement as a new step towards stability, but many remind people and governments that the war was absurd, destablising, and costly.