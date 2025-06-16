Watch inspiring (and unlikely) J.J. Spaun US Open victory with a 65-foot, 19.5 meters putt in the final hole

HQ

The world of golf is vibing after Sunday's US Open final, with the stunning victory by J.J. Spaun and his inspirational words that mean more than just a golf fournament. "As bad as things were going, I just still tried to just commit to every shot. I tried to continue to dig deep. I've been doing it my whole life", he said, referring to his victory, that included a 65-foot putt (19.5 meters) in the final hole to edge to pass Robert MacIntyre by two strokes.

https://x.com/usopengolf/status/1934403009716347117

But Spaun's victory has more weight, as he was misdiagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2018 and was given an ineffective treatment that caused him to feel worse and eventually dropping outside of the top 500 in PGA, thus losing his PGA card. He only found out that he had type 1 diabetes in 2021.

His comeback was incredible. He only had one PGA Tour title, Valero Texas Open in 2022, before his first major title, aged 34.