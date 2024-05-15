Watch House of the Dragon's first trailer for season 2

HQ

Two months ago, HBO gave us two trailers and a premiere date for the second season of House of the Dragon, but we all know giant companies like to forget about the past and the difference between teasers and trailers. Here's a new example of that.

HBO has now shared what they like to call the first official trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, and the two and a half minute trailer gives us a taste of the dragons, bloody battles, dirty politics and everything else that awaits when the second season starts on Max the 16th of June.