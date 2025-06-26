LIVE
      Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      Watch Hideo Kojima shred on a working version of Higgs' guitar from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      The Japanese game director seems to be enjoying launch day for the sequel.

      It's launch day for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and for fans in Japan it's also the Japanese stop for the World Tour dedicated to the game. Naturally, it makes sense for the launch stop to be in the developer's home country, and this seemingly includes a bit of a party with Kojima Productions staff on hand, even mastermind Hideo Kojima.

      It turns out that this party had some surprises in store for Kojima too, as Sony PlayStation were in attendance to hand the iconic creator a working replica of Higgs' guitar from DS2, a bright orange metal axe that even spins around on its axis. Needless to say, Kojima had to test the guitar out, and there is footage of the auteur designer shredding on stage while a Dollman replica hangs on for dear life.

      Check it out below as per Sony PlayStation Studios XDEV X account.

      Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

