Watch Henry Cavill build his high-end PC

You're watching Advertisements

British actor Henry Cavill became known as Superman in the movie Man of Steel back in 2013, but video game enthusiasts probably remember him best as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series.

Gamereactor has previously reported on Cavill's nerdy hobbies (for example here), and now there is something else going on. The actor has published (via Instagram) a video showing him building a PC.

And just like that building, your own PC became a little more cool and mainstream. How cool is that? Leave your comments below.