Watch Halo on Paramount+ for free with Xbox Game Pass

HQ

Paramount+ is probably the least known of the major streaming services, but actually has a really decent selection of entertainment like South Park, Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Picard and 1883. Earlier this week, Jackass Forever was also added, and today Halo starts streaming.

If you want to watch Halo, and have Game Pass Ultimate, it's really easy. Microsoft has just revealed that those living in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, USA and Sweden (and a couple of countries in South America) will get a month of Paramount+ for free as a Game Pass perk. Here's how to claim your free month if you are new to Paramount+:

"Ultimate members who are new to Paramount+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Paramount+ site to activate their trial."