Check out the first image of Maduro in United States custody (shared by Trump on Truth Social)

United States President Donald Trump has released the first image of Nicolás Maduro after his capture by American forces, offering the first visual confirmation of the Venezuelan leader in United States custody following overnight strikes in Caracas.

The photograph, shared on Trump's Truth Social account on Saturday, appears to show Maduro aboard a United States Navy ship, handcuffed and flanked by an armed officer wearing a vest marked "DEA." His eyes are covered and he is wearing headphones, a security protocol commonly used during the transfer of high-value detainees. Maduro is also seen holding a small bottle of water, seated and expressionless.

Trump said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during what he described as a "precision operation" carried out by United States special forces. According to United States officials, the raid was planned in detail, including rehearsals using replicas of the location where Maduro was believed to be staying. The couple were extracted by helicopter and transferred to a United States Navy vessel without reported American fatalities, despite one aircraft allegedly coming under fire.

United States authorities have confirmed that Maduro has been indicted in New York on charges including narco-terrorism, corruption and drug trafficking. The case is linked to long-running investigations for which United States agencies had previously offered multi-million-dollar rewards for information leading to his arrest. Maduro and Flores are expected to be transferred to New York to face the charges in the coming hours.

The release of the image has triggered swift political reactions. Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez previously denounced the operation as a serious violation of sovereignty and demanded proof of life for the president. Opposition figures, including María Corina Machado, hailed the development as a turning point and called for a rapid political transition.

Across the region, responses have been sharply divided. Colombia and Chile condemned the United States action and called for emergency international consultations, while Argentina's President Javier Milei openly welcomed Maduro's removal. Reports from Caracas described confusion and fear among residents after strikes hit military installations overnight.

As Maduro's detention moves into the United States judicial system, Venezuela now faces a period of profound uncertainty. Trump has warned that figures loyal to the former president should not expect to retain power, raising questions about whether Washington's intervention will extend beyond the arrest itself.