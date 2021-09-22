Watch FIFA 22's mini story mode

HQ

FIFA 22 doesn't have a story mode per say, but when you boot FIFA 22 for the first time, you'll be able to participate in a small story about a player testing for Paris Saint-Germain. You will meet and interact with some of the great names in world football, including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Mbappé, plus a funny cameo.

During this short 30-minute episode you'll learn or remember some of the gameplay basics and create an avatar, which you can then use in other game modes. FIFA 22 arrives on October 1st, but over the next few days we will be sharing more videos and information about the game.