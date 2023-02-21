Watch Ellie from HBO's The Last of Us play guitar on Youtube

HQ

In Naughty Dog's The Last of Us games Ellie plays guitar every now and then, and it is one of the themes in the games. HBO series The Last of Us is currently on HBO Max, so it's only fitting, that the actress of Ellie from the TV series also knows how to play guitar.

Before Bella Ramsey became known as Ellie, she was playing guitar on Youtube. The instrument even looks like the one we know and love from the games. A good guess would be to see and hear Ellie play guitar on TV in the future, so mind as well get ready by listening Bella Ramsey playing guitar on Youtube.

