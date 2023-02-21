Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
HBO's The Last of Us

Watch Ellie from HBO's The Last of Us play guitar on Youtube

Bella Ramsey knows her stuff.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In Naughty Dog's The Last of Us games Ellie plays guitar every now and then, and it is one of the themes in the games. HBO series The Last of Us is currently on HBO Max, so it's only fitting, that the actress of Ellie from the TV series also knows how to play guitar.

Before Bella Ramsey became known as Ellie, she was playing guitar on Youtube. The instrument even looks like the one we know and love from the games. A good guess would be to see and hear Ellie play guitar on TV in the future, so mind as well get ready by listening Bella Ramsey playing guitar on Youtube.

You can read our review about the first season of HBO's The Last of Us right here.

HBO's The Last of Us
HQ

Related texts



Loading next content