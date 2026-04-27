Watch Dogs movie star says adaptation "tears apart this world we live in today"

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The Watch Dogs movie is one of many upcoming video game adaptations we're looking forward to. Taking Ubisoft's tech-based 2014 hit to the big screen sounds like it's a project with a lot of potential, and star Tom Blyth says that what he's seen of the movie is exciting, even if it doesn't directly follow any of the games' stories.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Blyth commented that there wasn't much he could say, but that he was excited to "see the finished thing," having only "seen little bits" thus far. He did say what he had seen looks great, but also commented on how there's a bit of a story pivot.

"I think the way they wrote that script...even though I'm not particularly a gamer myself, I knew the games. They took it, and they made it about the world we live in today. I will say that I do think that the film really tears apart this world we live in today, which is this online [setting], the dangers of everything being interconnected and online in the way that the games do," Blythe explained.

That modern world element might switch some fans off, but we've seen video game adaptations get great success in the past from going their own way. It's not always the most popular decision, but sometime it's best bringing such an interactive medium to TV or film audiences.