Watch Dogs: Legion's PvP mode will now be coming in August

Ubisoft recently announced that it will be bringing a 60FPS Performance mode to Watch Dogs: Legion a few days ago, in an update that was delayed until June 1 due to wanting to make sure "the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible." Well, Ubisoft has also announced that the game's anticipated PvP mode will now be coming in August and that its roadmap has seen a few changes.

The new roadmap, of which you can see below, reveals that the PvP modes will be arriving in August, alongside the Assassin's Creed crossover event in August that is expected to include a new playable Hero, new missions, and a world event.

Watch Dogs: Legion does plan to bring its story expansion Bloodline to the game in July, alongside the legacy Heroes Aiden Pearce and Wrench, as well as the ability to play between console generations for the first time this June. So, we have that to look forward to at the very least.