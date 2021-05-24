Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion's PvP mode will now be coming in August

And the roadmap saw a few changes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ubisoft recently announced that it will be bringing a 60FPS Performance mode to Watch Dogs: Legion a few days ago, in an update that was delayed until June 1 due to wanting to make sure "the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible." Well, Ubisoft has also announced that the game's anticipated PvP mode will now be coming in August and that its roadmap has seen a few changes.

The new roadmap, of which you can see below, reveals that the PvP modes will be arriving in August, alongside the Assassin's Creed crossover event in August that is expected to include a new playable Hero, new missions, and a world event.

Watch Dogs: Legion does plan to bring its story expansion Bloodline to the game in July, alongside the legacy Heroes Aiden Pearce and Wrench, as well as the ability to play between console generations for the first time this June. So, we have that to look forward to at the very least.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Related texts

Watch Dogs: LegionScore

Watch Dogs: Legion
REVIEW. Written by Sebastian Lundin

"Watch Dogs: Legion is a really entertaining game that takes place in a fantastic environment and it constantly makes me want to come back for more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy