Ubisoft's next entry in the Watch Dogs franchise is shaping up nicely and in the trailer shown during The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley's pre-show to the Xbox Games Showcase that was live just recently, we get to know some of the London folk that you'll be able to recruit. Along with meeting some of the members of Resistance.

We also get to check some of the innovative combat scenarios, some ruthless killings and the grand setting.