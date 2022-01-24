Watch Dogs: Legion will receive no more new updates

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will no longer be receiving any new updates going forth. Revealed in a blog post, it's stated that Title Update 5.6 will be the final update for the game, and that henceforth, the only new content in the game is the final new battle pass reward track (Season 5 Stripes), which landed in the Online Mode over the weekend.

It's also stated that from now on, the Online Mode will also see a recycled content plan, with Seasons 3-5 continuously rotating out to give players a chance to earn all of the gear present in each battle pass and season, as well as some "modified" gear, including a new version of Aiden Pearce's jacket and Jackson's mask and clothing set.

While Ubisoft hasn't given the exact reason for bringing development of the game to an end, it has said, "The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near future city to an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn't be prouder of the game we've created, and we appreciate all of you who've joined us on this journey in London over the year."

Watch Dogs: Legion originally released back in October 2020, with the Online Mode following afterwards. If you haven't had a chance to dive into its take on a futuristic London, be sure to read our review of the game here.