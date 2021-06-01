LIVE

English
Gamereactor
news
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion to get new zombie mode today

Legion of the Dead will be launching alongside update 4.5.

Ubisoft has surprisingly announced that it will be bringing a new zombie mode to Watch Dogs: Legion later today, alongside update 4.5. The mode is expected to bring a four-player roguelite experience that fills the streets of London with the undead, where players are asked to gundown hordes of zombies whilst extracting a package.

The mode was first reported on by IGN, who revealed that it is called Legion of the Dead. The mode is also said to be getting frequent updates that will see the experience tailored thanks to community feedback.

"The design strategy on Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead was to expand on existing systems and flip them on its head - like creating a rogue-lite approach with Watch Dogs: Legion's unique gadgets," said Watch Dogs: Legion Online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti to IGN. "We want to keep an open line of communication with the community and see where they want to take the game mode next."

The exact launch time for update 4.5, which is bringing Legion of the Dead has not been revealed, but is planned for sometime today.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Thanks, IGN.

Watch Dogs: LegionScore

Watch Dogs: Legion
REVIEW. Written by Sebastian Lundin

"Watch Dogs: Legion is a really entertaining game that takes place in a fantastic environment and it constantly makes me want to come back for more."



