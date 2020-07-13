Cookies

news
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion supports cross-gen eligibility

Those who buy Watch Dogs: Legion on current-gen platforms won't have to buy the game again for next-generation consoles.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer made a guest appearance during the Ubisoft Forward live stream yesterday, shortly after the demonstration of Watch Dogs: Legion. He had some news to share regarding the game for Xbox and "smart delivery".

That basically means you can buy the game for either Xbox (One, One S, One X and Series X) and play the best possible version without having to buy the game twice or purchase an upgrade. This is the case for PlayStation gamers as well, as they will have the same freedom regarding which generation they choose to play on.

Spencer also confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion will feature DirectX ray-tracing on Xbox Series X, so expect something out of the ordinary, and don't forget to check out our brand new, hands-on preview.

Watch Dogs: Legion

