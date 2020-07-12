Cookies

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion short film kicked off Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft started its much-anticipated online event Ubisoft Forward with a cinematic trailer of its upcoming hacker title.

Ubisoft's upcoming title in the Watch Dogs franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion, set in a futuristic London, kicked off today's Ubisoft event Ubisoft Forward and it did so with a bang. A short film, by director Alberto Mielgo, displayed the living, breathing world of the upcoming action game and it was most definitely enough to get those watching excited for what's to come, us included. Take a look at the short film/cinematic trailer below and let us know what you think.

Are you ready to reclaim London in Watch Dogs: Legion?

