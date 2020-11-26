English
news
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs Legion says 'see you in 2021' to multiplayer modes

A refocusing of resources has led to the online mode delay.

Watch Dogs Legion is as impressive in scope as it is buggy in execution. Since day one, players have been complaining to Ubisoft about glitches and heavy crashes, for example, a bad one on the mission called 404. Developers are busy trying to fix as much as they can quickly, but the state of the game is affecting what was meant to come after launch, the multiplayer modes.

Ubisoft said that "the dev team is committed to fixing these issues and will not stop until everyone can experience the game as intended". But refocusing resources on that led them "to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode."

Players can look for the Update 2.20 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia this week. It tackles a lot of technical issues, specially on the PC version, as you can read on the patch notes. PC gamers can also expect a new button to save the game manually.

