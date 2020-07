You're watching Advertisements

Fans of the franchise, and potential fans to come, were shown some gameplay from the hacking-centred game which also displayed the comradery of the resistance and some of the many characters that you'll meet and will be able to recruit off the streets.

We didn't just get a neat gameplay overview though - we have a release date. Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on October 29 of this year.

Take a look at the gameplay overview below.