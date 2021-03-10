Watch Dogs: Legion online mode is available now

You're watching Advertisements

2 days ago we mentioned that the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion online mode was once again pushed back, but luckily that doesn't apply to other versions such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

Now, the multiplayer update has been made available to above-mentioned platforms, players can enjoy the time in London with friends in cooperative missions and random events, or try to beat Spiderbots in the Spiderbot Arena. It's worth noting that just the Tactical Ops mode won't be live until March 23 due to some potential game-crashing issues.

Check out the multiplayer launch trailer below.