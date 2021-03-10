LIVE

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode is available now

Console players can spend some time in London with friends right now.

2 days ago we mentioned that the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion online mode was once again pushed back, but luckily that doesn't apply to other versions such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

Now, the multiplayer update has been made available to above-mentioned platforms, players can enjoy the time in London with friends in cooperative missions and random events, or try to beat Spiderbots in the Spiderbot Arena. It's worth noting that just the Tactical Ops mode won't be live until March 23 due to some potential game-crashing issues.

Check out the multiplayer launch trailer below.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion
REVIEW. Written by Sebastian Lundin

"Watch Dogs: Legion is a really entertaining game that takes place in a fantastic environment and it constantly makes me want to come back for more."



