Watch Dogs: Legion is to receive crossplay and cross-generation-play

After being delayed four months, Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode launched last week and allowed player's to take to the streets of London together.

The mode might have just launched, but that hasn't stopped Ubisoft from revealing details on what's coming in the near future. The Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account recently confirmed that crossplay and cross-generation-play would be coming in future uniting players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

The tweet, which was recently published, said: "while crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update."

We're unsure when this functionality might be added, but it appears fixing the multiplayer on PC might be the priority for the meantime. The online mode launched on consoles last week, but PC players are stilling waiting as this was pushed back indefinitely.

