Watch Dogs: Legion is heading to Steam early next year

Earlier this month Assassins' Creed: Valhalla (along with Anno 1800 and Roller Champions) released on Steam following several years of only being available on PC through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

Back then Ubisoft indicated that other titles could follow suit, and now it has been revealed that Watch Dogs: Legion joins the trio on Steam.

Releasing on Steam on January 26, Watch Dogs: Legion will, as on other platforms, be available in a Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Edition. The Deluxe and Ultimate Edition come bundled with the game's season pass, while the latter will also include the Ultimate Pack that contains some extra characters and cosmetic items.