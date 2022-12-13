Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is heading to Steam early next year

The hacking adventure will no longer be a Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect exclusive on PC.

Earlier this month Assassins' Creed: Valhalla (along with Anno 1800 and Roller Champions) released on Steam following several years of only being available on PC through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

Back then Ubisoft indicated that other titles could follow suit, and now it has been revealed that Watch Dogs: Legion joins the trio on Steam.

Releasing on Steam on January 26, Watch Dogs: Legion will, as on other platforms, be available in a Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Edition. The Deluxe and Ultimate Edition come bundled with the game's season pass, while the latter will also include the Ultimate Pack that contains some extra characters and cosmetic items.

Watch Dogs: Legion

