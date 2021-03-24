Watch Dogs: Legion is free to play this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, we already heard some news about Watch Dogs: Legion. its online mode is finally available now (for console players), and we were also told that crossplay and cross-generation-play features are on the way.

Maybe you're interested in trying the game now, after hearing all this good news? This is a great time to get involved, actually, because Ubisoft just announced that they are holding a free trial weekend for Watch Dogs: Legion, starting from March 25 all the way until March 29. You'll be able to recruit new companions on the streets of London on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (via PS4 backwards compatibility), and on PC via Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

Single-player and Online modes are both available during the Free Trial. But it's worth noting that in the online mode you can only access co-op and PvP options, the Tactical Ops are only accessible in the full version of the game.

As usual, the progress you make during the trial can be carried over to the main game, if you decide to get a copy for yourself. Speaking of that, Watch Dogs: Legion is on sale across several platforms with different offers, check the details via this link.

Other than the free trial, Ubisoft also revealed the summer road map for Watch Dogs: Legion.

First of all, the Leader of the Pack Tactical Op becomes available in Online Mode today. Then a new hero named Mina will join the game next month, but will only be available to those who own the season pass.

In late May, two new free PvP modes (Extraction and Invasion) will be available for all players, along with an additional Tactical Op named Project Omni.

In late June, two characters from the previous games, Aiden and and Wrench, will be featured in Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline, the first major expansion of this game.

In August, season pass owners can play as Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order (from Assassin's Creed) who wants to join DedSec.

Check the road map image below: