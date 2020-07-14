Watch Dogs: Legion features "special" recruitable characters

You're watching Advertisements

Watch Dogs: Legion is the next title in the Watch Dogs series and it's set to change things up for the franchise quite a bit (read our recent hands-on preview here), most notably, the game will have players recruit its own playable characters and as it turns out, some of those characters will offer something special to Ubisoft fans.

In a recent video posted by YouTuber JorRaptor, a certain "professional hitman" is briefly shown, and if one pauses the video to learn more, one can see that the character, called Sandra Cassidy, was found when searching for 'Jacob Frye descendants'. Now, if you're unfamiliar with Frye, he is one of the two twin protagonists of Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, which is also set in London (albeit a few years prior to Watch Dogs: Legion).