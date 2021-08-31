Watch Dogs: Legion becomes Money Heist in new mission

HQ

Back in November 2019, Ubisoft and Netflix teamed up to have a Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel if you will) event in Rainbow Six: Siege, so it's no surprise that the two want to celebrate that the great series is set to continue on Friday with another event.

The event takes place in Watch Dogs: Legion this time around, and tasks you and up to three others to steal cryptocurrency from Clan Kelly. We'll of course be doing this while wearing the show's iconic masks and red overalls, which we'll get for keeps after completing the event. Not bad, but it would be even better if we also get some cool versions of Bella Ciao as well. I guess that's what Spotify is for though.