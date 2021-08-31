English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion becomes Money Heist in new mission

We'll never say Bella Ciao to those now iconic masks and overalls.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back in November 2019, Ubisoft and Netflix teamed up to have a Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel if you will) event in Rainbow Six: Siege, so it's no surprise that the two want to celebrate that the great series is set to continue on Friday with another event.

The event takes place in Watch Dogs: Legion this time around, and tasks you and up to three others to steal cryptocurrency from Clan Kelly. We'll of course be doing this while wearing the show's iconic masks and red overalls, which we'll get for keeps after completing the event. Not bad, but it would be even better if we also get some cool versions of Bella Ciao as well. I guess that's what Spotify is for though.

HQ
Watch Dogs: Legion

Related texts

Watch Dogs: LegionScore

Watch Dogs: Legion
REVIEW. Written by Sebastian Lundin

"Watch Dogs: Legion is a really entertaining game that takes place in a fantastic environment and it constantly makes me want to come back for more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy