Watch Dog: Legion's online mode arrives for free on December 3

Ubisoft has revealed that the online portion of Watch Dog: Legion will be arriving as a free update for players on December 3.

The online mode will include free-roam coop just like in Watch Dogs 2, where players will be able to cause chaos in the open world alongside each other. There will also be new coop missions for two-to-four players using new gameplay mechanics, and new four-player Tactical Ops missions too where you and other players will need to work together. By far the biggest highlight here though is that the first PvP mode, Spiderbot Arena, will be introduced and will see four-to-eight players battle it out by commanding eight-legged warbots.

Ubisoft also mentioned some features that will be arriving post-launch for free in 2021 and beyond. In single-player new missions will become available as will new characters with new abilities, and a new game plus mode. It seems then that players have plenty to look forward to even if they don't opt to pick up the Season Pass.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to launch on October 29 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You can read our latest preview of the game here.